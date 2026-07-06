E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Cellular signals

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THE performance of cellular network companies in Pakistan, especially in Islamabad, is going downhill. It is extremely frustrating that mobile signals and internet services become weak or completely unavailable during rainfall or electricity outages. We are living in an era of advanced technology where many countries enjoy super-fast and uninter-rupted network services. Unfortunately, Pakistan still lacks a proper standard network system despite the rapid growth of its telecom industry.

Mobile communication has become a basic necessity for students, businesses, office workers and emergency services. People spend large amounts of money on call and internet packages, but they continue to face network failures and slow internet speeds. It is difficult to understand why companies earning millions of rupees cannot maintain backup systems to keep their services running during loadshedding.

If these issues are not resolved, con-sumers have every right to boycott the concerned network brands and switch to better service providers. Telecom companies must realise that customer trust and satisfaction are more important than profits alone. The telecom companies should improve their infrastructure and provide reliable services to the public.

Wasif Khaliq Dad
Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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