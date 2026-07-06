HUMAN ATTRIBUTES: Charles Dickens’ novel Hard Times discusses challenges that remain relevant even in the 21st century. Dickens warns us against reducing human beings to mere numbers and statistics. In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), human worth is often calculated through grades and salaries. AI algorithms fall short of measuring the attributes that constitute the true essence of humanity: empathy, creativity and moral responsibility — the qualities that keep humans at the centre of this universe. Unfortunately, our education system continues to reward rote learning rather than original thinking, leaving little room for imagination.

M. Ahmad Muzakki

Kasur

LEADERSHIP REQUIRED: Nations stand tall through the guidance of true leaders. Leadership inspires nations towards steadfastness and unflinching dedication. Several historical examples present true pictures of how world leaders have led revolutionary changes in their respective nations. Nelson Mandela, captivated in jail for 27 years, once acquitted, ignited people’s hearts for necessary change and became the president of South Africa. His message was loud and clear to his opponents: forgive and forget. Similarly, George Washington inspired his people to end racial discrimination. True leadership always sets examples worth emulating.

Ihsan Ali Gopang

Khairpur

DEADLY MINING: Illicit sand mining in canals and waterways across rural Sindh is becoming a growing threat to the local population. Recently, an eight-year-old boy drowned in a deep pit reportedly created by excessive sand excavation in a canal in Qazi Wah near Pano Aqil. Area residents lament that this practice continues without proper monitoring or safety measures. Uncontrolled sand extraction damages canal structures, increases erosion and puts nearby communities at grave risks. The provin- cial government should take all necessary actions before more lives are lost.

Zeeshan Haider

Sukkur

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026