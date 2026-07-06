Sindh United Party stages province-wide protests against ‘anti-people’ budgets

SUP activists stage a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday as part of their Sindh-wide protest against 2026-27 budget.—Dawn

HYDERABAD: Ac­tiv­ists of the Sindh United Party (SUP) staged coordinated protest rallies and demonstrations across several cities in Sindh on Sunday, rejecting both the federal and provincial budgets for 2026–27.

Demonstrators gathered outside local press clubs in Hyderabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, Badin, and multiple places in the Dadu district —including Bhan Saeedabad, Sehwan, Johi and Kotri — to voice their anger. The party leadership condemned the fiscal plans as “anti-people,” alleging unconstitutional cuts to the province’s financial shares and denouncing the funding of controversial water projects.

In Hyderabad, the protest was led by SUP Vice President Roshan Buriro, Ameer Azad Panhwar and Aftab Khanzada. The leaders accused the federal government of unconstitutionally slashing the provinces’ shares under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. They further accused the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of surrendering the financial rights of the people of Sindh to the federation simply to prolong its rule.

The Hyderabad demonstrators highlighted that the federal budget allocated Rs300 billion for water projects, including the Chenab dam and new canals, which they termed inimical to Sindh. They argued that these projects would usurp Sindh’s water resources using the province’s own money, devastating local agriculture. Turning to regional issues, they noted that the Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) project has remained incomplete for three decades in the chief minister’s own constituency, destroying Manchhar Lake and causing widespread illness and unemployment. The leaders demanded a 20 per cent pay and pension increase for employees in BPS-1 to BPS-16, a reduction in fuel prices to Rs200 per litre, and rapid industrialisation to curb unemployment.

Concurrently in Larkana, a large district rally was led by Dr Barkat Jatoi, Saddar Bhutti and Manzoor Shaikh. The speakers rejected the Sindh provincial budget, claiming it was based on fabricated figures with no viable plans for education, healthcare or public welfare. They alleged that while the Sindh government handed over Rs300 billion to the federation, the rulers simultaneously allocated Rs400 billion for their own official vehicles and expenses.

The Larkana leadership further claimed that despite public assurances that work on the Indus River canals had been halted, construction was quietly continuing. They expressed regret that provincial funds were being spent on the Jhelum River canal project. Criticising the current administration as “disqualified rulers” brought to power via “Form 47,” they called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold fresh elections. The leaders strongly criticised the seven per cent increase in employee salaries and pensions, demanding it be raised to at least 50 per cent.

Activists of the Sindh United Party held protest demonstrations in various towns of Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze

Workers of the SUP Nawabshah led by Mujeeb Machi held a protest demonstration outside the Nawabshah Press Club.

Holding banners, placards and party flags, they were chanting slogans against the Sindh government.

The protesters said that Sindh was deprived of its own natural resources whereas no relief was provided to people in Sindh’s budget.

They further said that the same injustice was done to people and poor government servants in the federal budget.

They criticised the government in failing to control the price hike and strongly demanded a review and revision in annual increments of salaries and pensions besides investing revenue generated from Sindh’s resources only in Sindh instead of other provinces.

The SUP workers in Naushahro Feroze, Sakrand, Tharu Shah, Moro and other towns also held similar protests against the people enemy budget, joblessness, corruption and poor economic conditions.

Meanwhile, across Dadu district, extensive rallies and sit-ins were held. In Bhan Saeedabad, party workers marched before staging a sit-in outside the press club, led by Ghulam Shabbir Barro, Darya Khan Laghari, Ali Raza Channa, Asghar Shahani and Akbar Bobkai. In Dadu town, Niaz Panhwar led the main procession.

Addressing the participants, speakers across Dadu stated that the new fiscal policies would place an unbearable financial burden on ordinary citizens, further driving up inflation and compounding existing economic hardships. Protesters also condemned the prolonged electricity and gas load-shedding plaguing Sindh, urging the federal government to immediately withdraw the budget and ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential utilities.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026