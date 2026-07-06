E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Swollen Chitral River devastates low-lying villages

A Correspondent Published Updated
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CHITRAL: Triggered by soaring temperatures, the rapid melting of glaciers in the Hindukush mountain range has caused the Chitral River to swell to dangerous levels, causing widespread devastation across both the lower and upper parts of the region.

The raging floodwaters have already hit several low-lying villages across the valley. Heavily impacted areas include Yarkhoon Lasht, Phashk, Kargin, Sarghuz, Junali Koch, Charun, upper Reshun, Shoghor, Bilphok, Ayun and Sheshi Koh.

In Charun village near Booni – the district headquarters of Upper Chitral – the deluge has already rendered three families homeless.

The surging river is severely jeopardising vital transport infrastructure, threatening to completely cut off numerous communities from the main artery.

Multiple jeep-able and pedestrian bridges are currently at imminent risk of collapsing into the water, including Jeep-able bridges at Xupu, Arkan, Pawer, and Khuzh Yarkhoon Sub-Valley, Harchin in Laspur, Werkup in Torkhow, Karimabad and Arkari, and six crucial pedestrian suspension bridges in Sheshi Koh.

Furthermore, the floodwaters are rapidly heading toward the main Chitral-Mastuj Road. If breached, it will completely sever the ground connection between Upper and Lower Chitral.

Beyond structural damage, the floods have washed away the diversion structures of irrigation channels feeding a large number of villages. This sudden disruption has triggered an immediate drought-like situation for local agriculture.

Without functional channels, residents face the loss of their standing crops, raising deep concerns over impending poverty and food insecurity across the affected valleys.

Residents have urged the local authorities and disaster management agencies to take measures to reinforce vulnerable riverbanks and rescue stranded families before the arterial roads are entirely submerged.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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