‘Robber’ killed in Dera police encounter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A suspected robber was killed and another injured during an exchange of fire with the police in the Paharpur subdivision of Dera Ismail Khan, sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that the police received a tip-off about the presence of members of a robbers’ gang allegedly involved in several criminal activities.

The suspects were reportedly planning to commit another offence within the limits of Panyala police station.

The police conducted a raid on their hideout. However, the suspects opened fire on the cops, prompting them to return fire in self-defence.

After the exchange of fire ended, one suspected robber, identified as Khursheed alias Khan, was found dead on the spot, while another suspect, Farmanullah, was arrested in an injured condition.

He was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said that raids were underway to arrest the fleeing accomplices of the robbers.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026