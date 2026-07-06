PPP marks 1977 military coup as ‘black day’

PESHAWAR: Senior leaders and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party observed July 5 as ‘black day’, recalling the military coup that overthrew the government of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1977.

They also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for failing to control inflation, check law and order and ensure good governance.

Addressing a seminar organised by PPP workers at Peshawar Press Club, the party’s former provincial president and former health minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah said history had shown that those who had tried to erase the legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had themselves faded into obscurity.

He said July 5 remained one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s democratic history, marking the imposition of martial law and the imprisonment of Bhutto. “History has kept Zulfikar Ali Bhutto alive, while dictators have been erased from its pages,” he remarked.

Leader claims legacy of ex-PM Bhutto lives on while dictators have faded into obscurity

Criticising the provincial government, Mr Shah alleged that despite remaining in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past 13 years, the PTI had failed to address inflation, deteriorating law and order, and corruption. He claimed that the people of the province were faced with rising prices and insecurity.

He announced that the PPP would soon launch a protest movement against what he described as the provincial government’s failure to address public issues. According to him, the government was more focused on securing the release of “a political prisoner” than resolving the problems faced by the people.

Mr Shah further alleged that political confrontation between the provincial and federal governments had deprived the people of essential services, including electricity, gas and flour. He urged the PTI leadership to keep political disputes separate from governance and avoid actions that, according to him, adversely affected the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, also known as Fauji Agha, said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari ‘reflected’ the vision and legacy of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and would continue the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said efforts would be made to strengthen the party organisation in Peshawar with the support of workers and the central leadership.

Other speakers, including former city general secretary Zulfikar Awan, Malik Masil Khan, Tala Mohammad Khan, Muzammil Khan and Kifayatullah Khan Orakzai, criticised the party’s organisational structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They alleged that a committee constituted by the party’s central leadership six months ago had yet to submit its report or make decisions regarding the provincial organisation. They also expressed concern that despite local government elections approaching, neither district nor provincial party organisations had been constituted.

The speakers further alleged that Governor’s House, Peshawar, had become a centre of internal conspiracies against the PPP and accused certain ‘opportunistic’ elements of pursuing personal interests at the expense of the party.

They urged the party’s central leadership to end the existing caretaker organisational arrangement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, empower committed party workers, and announce provincial and district-level organisations without delay.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026