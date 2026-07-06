New Pashto poetry book lauded for romantic charm, youthful vitality

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a ceremony here on Sunday lauded a newly-published Pashto poetry collection for its romantic charm and youthful vitality.

The ceremony was arranged by Peshswarians Literary Society (PLS) at a local college to launch Rashid Khattak’s fresh third poetry volume titled ‘Paighla Tuba’.

Following his two earlier acclaimed collections ‘Deway’ and ‘So Zhwanda Mazal’, this new book was unveiled in the well-attended and spirited ceremony. Prof Khalid Khan Khalil was chief guest on the occasion while Prof Aneesur Rahman Ulfat, Ehsan Orakzai and Ali Rahman Mashkoor attended it as speakers on the book.

The event drew poets, scholars, writers, journalists and enthusiastic young readers. They transformed it into a heartfelt tribute to Rashid Khattak’s enduring contribution to Pashto letters. With recitations filling the air and animated discussions flowing late into the evening, the gathering celebrated not just a new book but the living spirit of Pashto poetry itself — resilient, evolving and deeply connected to the joys and struggles of contemporary life.

Rashid Khattak, hailing from Karak district, brings a unique blend of journalistic sharpness and literary sensibility to his work. Educated in English literature, he has long bridged worlds through his translations — from Pashto masters like Saaduddin Shpoon to Russian literary giants such as Maxim Gorky. His previous collections ‘Deway’ and ‘So Zhwanda Mazal’ earned warm praise for ‘Paighla Tuba’.

Prof Khalid Khan Khalil praised the collection highly. He said that ‘Paighla Tuba’ reflected the poet’s sharp vision and imaginative flight. He added that the verses effortlessly weaved personal emotions with broader social currents and gave a romantic charm to modern Pashto poetry.

Prof Aneesur Rahman Ulfat highlighted the book’s thematic richness. He remarked that the title ‘Paighla Tuba’ itself evoked the exuberance and restless energy of youth. “Through ghazals, nazms and freer forms, the poet has painted vivid portraits of love, nature, human resilience and Pakhtun socio-cultural realities. This collection balances classical elegance with contemporary directness and will powerfully appeal to younger readers,” he added.

Ehsan Orakzai focused on the book’s deeper impact. He noted that themes of peace, identity, hope amid hardship and universal human experiences ran throughout Paighla Tuba, making it both deeply local and universally touching. “It is a valuable addition to Pashto literature — inspiring, aesthetically rich and intellectually engaging,” he said.

Ali Rahman Mashkoor appreciated the launch event and the poet’s contribution. He said that the book nurtured the habit of reading among youth and reinforced values of peace, humanism and cultural pride. “Pashto poetry remains a dynamic force, and this new volume is a meaningful step in its continued evolution,” he observed.

The ceremony brimmed with appreciation. Esteemed voices in Pashto literary circles praised the book’s originality, emotional depth and cultural relevance. Poets recited selections from Paighla Tuba, drawing enthusiastic applause and creating moments of shared literary delight.

The event underscored that Rashid Khattak’s contribution was not merely an individual achievement but a significant addition to Pashto literary tradition.

‘Paighla Tuba’ is now making its way into local bookstores and literary networks, where it is expected to find a welcoming audience among students, poetry lovers, and anyone seeking beauty and insight in verse. Like many fine works in regional literature, it reflects a passion for sharing ideas more than commercial ambition — a testament to the dedication that keeps Pashto’s literary flame burning brightly.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026