Four years on, work on school building yet to start

BANNU: The construction of new building for Government High School No 2 Bannu City (Islamia School), one of the city’s oldest educational institutions, is yet to begin despite the passage of four years.

Although the communication and works department in Bannu issued the work order in 2022, the construction has yet to start.

According to sources, the school’s old building established during the British colonial era in Bannu city had become unsafe due to its deteriorating condition.

Renowned for its high academic standards and outstanding examination results, the school is considered one of the district’s leading educational institutions, with approximately 2,000 to 3,000 students currently enrolled.

Due to safety concerns, students, parents and community members demanded demolition of the old structure and the construction of a modern building equipped with all facilities.

In response, the provincial government approved the project with an initial estimated cost of Rs250 million, which was revised to approximately Rs650 million because of rising construction costs.

Sources said that the C&W Department issued the work order in 2022. The old school building was demolished and the used construction material was auctioned for nearly Rs40 million.

However, no construction activity took place since then, leaving the school’s approximately eight-kanal site vacant for the past four years.

In the absence of a permanent campus, hundreds of students are compelled to continue their education at different locations, adversely affecting the quality of education and creating difficulties for teachers and parents alike.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026