E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Govt to launch crackdown on beggars

Bureau Report Published Updated
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PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) social welfare department has decided to launch a massive crackdown on professional beggars and the networks forcing children to begging in the province.

In a statement issued from his office, the chief minister’s adviser for social welfare Malik Liaqat Ali Khan said that the government was all prepared to launch the crackdown, adding that strict legal action would be taken against individuals and groups involved in this act.

Mr Khan said that professional begging had become a serious social issue. “Government has adopted an effective strategy to address the problem on a permanent basis,” the statement quoted the chief minister’s adviser as saying.

Mr Khan said that operations would be conducted against professional beggars at various locations including road intersections, markets, mosques, commercial centres and other public places.

He stated that authorities would also identify and dismantle organised networks that had turned begging into a profitable business while at the same time emphasised that forcing children to begging was not only unethical but also a punishable offense under the law.

The chief minister’s adviser said that strict legal action, without discrimination, would be taken against those involved in such activities in coordination with the relevant departments.

He stated that the government remained fully committed to protecting children and promoting their fundamental rights and that no one would be allowed to exploit them under any circumstances.

He also stated that the social welfare department, district administration, police, and other relevant agencies would jointly participate in the campaign to eliminate professional begging while ensuring proper rehabilitation and support of deserving and vulnerable individuals.

The adviser appealed to the public not to encourage professional beggars and urged citizens to immediately report any cases of children being forced to begging or the activities of organised begging groups to the relevant authorities so that prompt legal action could be taken.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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