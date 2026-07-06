LPG dealers accused of overcharging

MOHMAND: Residents here on Sunday accused LPG dealers of violating officially notified prices by selling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at inflated rates, asking the district administration to launch a crackdown on profiteers.

Talking to reporters here, they said that the government had fixed the retail price of LPG at Rs242 per kilogram, but it was reportedly being sold for as much as Rs320 per kilogram in several markets across the district.

Consumers said that they were being forced to pay substantially above the notified rate at a time when soaring inflation has already increased the cost of living.

Residents alleged that weak market oversight has allowed some dealers to disregard the official price list and charge arbitrary prices without fear of action.

They urged the district administration to intensify inspections, enforce government-notified rates and initiate legal proceedings against those found involved in overcharging, hoarding or other unfair trade practices.

Residents urged the district administration to issue an official fare list for all public transport routes and ensure its strict implementation. They argued that any reduction in fuel prices should be reflected in transport fares to provide meaningful relief to the public.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026