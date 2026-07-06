University teachers warn of protest if deprived of allowances

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, on Sunday warned of launching a province-wide protest if university employees are deprived of their existing admissible allowances.

The decision was taken during an emergency general body meeting of FAPUASA held under the chairmanship of its president, Prof Zakirullah Jan, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the academicians warned that if the committee or the provincial government attempted to abolish or reduce any existing admissible allowance without simultaneously granting the long-pending allowances demanded by university employees, FAPUASA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be left with no option but to determine its future course of action.

The association said this could include legal recourse through the courts as well as launch of province-wide protest movements to safeguard the legitimate rights of university employees.

The meeting was attended by the presidents and general secretaries of the academic staff associations (ASAs) of public sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Participants discussed in detail the formation of the Centralised Senate Standing Committee to review the Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) and other allowances for university employees.

They expressed serious concern over the continued exclusion of university employees from various allowances that have already been granted to employees of other government departments.

The participants also complained that no representative of FAPUASA or the university teachers’ associations had been included in the committee or taken into confidence before its formation.

The general body unanimously demanded that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately extend to university employees the Disparity Reduction Allowances announced in 2021 (25 per cent), 2025 (15 per cent), and 2026 (15 per cent), along with all arrears from the respective dates of the official government notifications.

The university teachers also demanded that the house requisition allowance announced in 2026 for secretariat employees be extended to university employees without discrimination.

Similarly, they called for an increase in the PhD Allowance from the existing Rs10,000 to Rs25,000 in line with the policy adopted by the Sindh government and in recognition of the advanced qualifications and research contributions of university faculty members.

Furthermore, the meeting demanded that the teaching/special allowance, which is still calculated on the 2017 basic pay scales, be revised and linked to the current running basic pay scales.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026