E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Gillani terms July 5, 1977, a ‘dark day’ in Pakistan’s history

Bakhtawar Mian Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani has described July 5, 1977 as a “dark day” in the country’s history, when the constitutional and democratic government of the first elected prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was overthrown.

In his statement, the former prime minister said the unconstitutional act of July 5 was not merely the end of a government, but a fatal blow to the Constitution, the federation and democratic institutions of Pakistan. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country the consensus 1973 Constitution, which he described as the ultimate guarantee of the country’s survival and security.

According to him, the suspension of the Constitution pushed the nation into the darkness of dictatorship.

Yousaf Raza Gillani paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for democracy and public rights. He said the leadership and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party have historically faced floggings, imprisonments and even laid down their lives for the restoration and survival of democracy.

The Senate chairman further said, “On this day, we must reiterate our resolve that the supremacy of Parliament, the sovereignty of the Constitution and the sanctity of the people’s vote will never be compromised. Those who launched a midnight assault on democracy have faded into the oblivion of history, while the name and philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto live on in the hearts of millions.”

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

Bakhtawar Mian

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