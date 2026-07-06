Man kills brother after argument

TAXILA: A shocking incident of fratricide has sent shockwaves after an elder brother allegedly shot dead his younger sibling following a minor argument in Formli village in Hazro town, Attock, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred after a verbal altercation between the two brothers escalated into violence. During the exchange, the elder brother, identified as Majid, allegedly opened fire on his younger brother, Rashid, critically injuring him.

Rashid succumbed to his injuries on the spot before he could receive medical assistance. His body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Hazro, where doctors conducted the medico-legal formalities and postmortem examination.

Police said the accused fled the scene immediately after the shooting. A case is being registered, while police teams have launched raids at various locations to arrest the suspect.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026