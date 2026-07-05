Attack on Dera police station repulsed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Saturday foiled a late-night attack on the Yarik police station after an exchange of fire with terrorists for around 40 minutes.

A police spokesperson said terrorists launched a coordinated assault on the police station from three directions, using both light and heavy weapons.

Police personnel deployed at the station returned fire promptly, forcing the attackers to retreat without causing any casualties or damage to the building, the spokesperson said.

Following the attack, heavy contingents of police, including personnel from the Elite Force, the Counter-Terrorism Department and the Rapid Response Force, reached the area and launched a search operation to trace the assailants.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026