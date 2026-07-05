E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Checkposts to be set up in Bara to stop timber smuggling

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KHYBER: The forest department will establish checkposts in the Sheen Kamar area of Bara to check the smuggling of timber from Tirah Valley.

Forest officials said on Saturday said that 16 kanals of land were procured in Bara for the establishment of a nursery, while an office of the department would also be established near the Dogra Technical College.

They said that a fire watch centre would soon be established in the Sandana area of Upper Bara, where local people would be employed in order to promptly convey messages about any wildfire in the local forest.

Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting, forest department’s sub-divisional officer Ejaz Khan said fruit plants would be distributed among residents in different parts of Bara, while steps would also be taken to effectively control illegal logging and smuggling in coordination with local communities.

He said that timely sharing of information with the forest staff will effectively control both timber smuggling and wildfires in the forests.

He added that the department had already recommended suitable areas for cultivating olive and other seasonal fruit plants in different parts of Bara and Tirah, while a campaign would also be initiated to spread awareness among residents about the safety and importance of forests.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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