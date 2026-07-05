E-Paper | July 09, 2026

KP CM declares zero tolerance for terrorism, narcotics

Bureau Report Published
KP CM Sohail Afridi addresses the KP Assembly on June 25, 2026. — screengrab via X/YarMKNiazi/File
KP CM Sohail Afridi addresses the KP Assembly on June 25, 2026. — screengrab via X/YarMKNiazi/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Saturday directed authorities to pursue a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and narcotics in the province and said that”coordinated and indiscriminate actions” should be taken across Malakand Division to ensure a safe and secure environment for people.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting held here to review the security situation, development portfolio, governance and service delivery in Malakand Division, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Officials briefed participants on the prevailing security situation, ongoing development initiatives, governance performance and the delivery of public services across the division.

The chief minister directed the police to expedite and conclude investigations into attacks on parliamentarians in Malakand.

He said that the protection of the people’s lives and property remained the government’s foremost priority, so all necessary measures should be undertaken on an urgent basis to ensure public safety and security.

Mr Afridi said that the KP police and the counter-terrorism department were being strengthened through the provision of modern weapons and equipment to enhance their operational capabilities and improve the overall security in the province.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe