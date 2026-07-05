PhD scholar defends thesis

PESHAWAR: Sajeela Akbar, a PhD scholar at Centre of Biotechnology and Microbiology, University of Peshawar, has successfully defended her PhD thesis titled “Enterobacter cloacae resistance profile detection of AcrAB-TolC efflux pump genes, their mutational analysis and in silico drug designing.”

The research was carried out under the supervision of Dr Sumera Afzal with Dr Noreen Asim of Agricultural University Peshawar serving as co-supervisor.

The thesis was evaluated by Dr Mohammad Tayyab of Agricultural University Peshawar as external examiner and Dr Sanaullah of department of zoology, UoP, as internal examiner, according to a press release.

The study investigated the molecular mechanisms of antibiotic resistance in Enterobacter cloacae, with a particular focus on AcrAB-TolC efflux pump system, one of the major contributors to multidrug resistance.

Through mutational analysis and in silico drug designing, the research identified potential therapeutic compounds that may inhibit the efflux pump and restore the effectiveness of existing antibiotics against resistant bacterial strains.

The findings have significant implications for public health, particularly for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, including those with urinary tract infections (UTIs), bloodstream infections, respiratory infections and hospital-acquired infections. The study may also benefit clinicians, microbiologists, pharmaceutical researchers and healthcare policymakers by supporting the development of improved diagnostic tools and more effective treatment strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance.

The research contributes to the global effort to address the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance and provides a foundation for the future development of novel efflux pump inhibitors, combination therapies and precision medicine approaches. Further laboratory validation and clinical studies could pave the way for new antimicrobial drugs capable of overcoming multidrug-resistant bacterial pathogens.

Faculty members, researchers, scholars, family members, and friends attended the thesis defence and congratulated Sajeela Akbar on this academic achievement.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026