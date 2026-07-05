Need for more vet doctors stressed to boost livestock sector

The traditional chail shawl is being presented to a woman veterinary doctor during a function in Swabi. — Dawn

SWABI: Speakers at a gathering on Saturday stressed the need to increase the number of veterinary doctors to address emerging challenges in the livestock sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event, organised by the Progressive Veterinarians Forum (PVF), was attended by veterinary professionals from Hazara, Swat, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda and other parts of the province. Prominent participants included Prof Bakhat Zamin, vice-chancellor of the Agriculture University Peshawar; former director generals of livestock Dr Alamzeb and Dr Ahadullah; Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) president Dr Habib-ur-Rehman; and a large number of women veterinarians.

The gathering marked the conclusion of the PVF’s election campaign aimed at seeking support from veterinarians ahead of the association’s elections.

The speakers highlighted the vital role of the livestock sector in the provincial economy, saying it possessed immense growth potential. However, they stressed the need for greater investment, a result-oriented approach and enhanced veterinary services to meet the sector’s growing demands.

Dr Sajjad Wazir, a candidate for the office of president, introduced the panel’s candidates and outlined their professional backgrounds, areas of expertise and the contributions they were expected to make if elected.

Prof Bakhat Zamin spoke at length about the role of universities in strengthening the veterinary profession. He emphasised the importance of fostering coordination and collaboration among academic institutions, veterinary professionals, farmers and the government to improve livestock services.

Expressing confidence in the incoming office-bearers, he said they should work with dedication to create more positions for veterinary doctors and support staff.

PVMA president Dr Habib-ur-Rehman recalled the association’s efforts to promote the veterinary profession despite difficult circumstances. He said the association had previously succeeded in increasing the number of veterinary doctors and would continue its efforts to secure more positions after the elections.

Former director generals Dr Alamzeb and Dr Ahadullah discussed the evolving needs of the veterinary sector in a rapidly changing world and proposed measures to strengthen veterinary capacity and meet the increasing demands of livestock farmers.

Provincial president of the Dairy Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asif Awan and Poultry Association president Raj Wali Khan said they were working on initiatives to create employment opportunities for unemployed veterinary graduates in the private sector.

Dr Jan Muhammad, director livestock Swabi, said veterinary doctors from Swabi would fully support the candidates of the Progressive Veterinarians Forum in the upcoming elections.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026