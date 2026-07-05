E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Veteran journalist dies in Tank

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TANK: Veteran journalist and patron-in-chief of the Tank Press Club, Dr Muhammad Rafiq Arain, passed away after prolonged illness on Saturday. He was about 90.

Dr Arain had remained associated with Nawa-i-Waqt Islamabad for more than five decades and was regarded as one of the pioneering figures of journalism in Tank district. He had been under treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dera Ismail Khan before his death.

Funeral prayers were first offered in Dera Ismail Khan Cantonment and later at a mosque in Langer Bai area of Tank, where a large number of journalists, political leaders, social figures, government officials and local residents attended to pay their last respects.

He is survived by two sons. His younger son, Dr Abrar Ahmed, serves as a dental officer in the Pakistan Army, while his elder son, Iftikhar Ahmed, is a teacher in the education department. Dr Arain was a founding member of the Tank Union of Journalists and played a significant role in the development of professional journalism in the district.

Colleagues remembered him as a principled and dedicated journalist who mentored generations of young reporters and was widely respected for his knowledge of the region’s political, social and historical affairs.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe