E-Paper | July 09, 2026

ANP renews call for probe into killing of Maulana Zeb

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has announced that it will observe first death anniversary of slain party leader Maulana Khan Zeb on July 10 with “dignity and respect,” as party leaders renewed their demand for an impartial investigation into his killing.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Mian Iftikhar Hussain described Maulana Khan Zeb as “a valuable asset of the Pakhtun nation” whose lifelong struggle for peace, non-violence, public awareness and the protection of national rights would continue to inspire future generations.

He said the party in consultation with its Bajaur chapter had decided to hold a commemorative event in Bajaur on July 10, where speakers would pay tributes to the late leader’s political, national and social contributions.

Mr Hussain expressed concern that those responsible for Maulana Khan Zeb’s killing had yet to be identified despite the passage of one year. He said the leader had been assassinated in broad daylight and questioned why the perpetrators had not been brought to justice despite the availability of security camera footage and other evidence.

He added that ANP president Aimal Wali Khan had raised the issue in the Senate and before the prime minister. According to Mr Hussain, the federal government had assured the party that a judicial commission would be constituted to investigate the incident, but no progress had been made so far.

The ANP leader also voiced concern over what he described as continuing incidents of target killings and deteriorating law and order across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the government’s response had deepened the sense of deprivation among the Pakhtun population.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to its fallen workers, Mr Hussain said the ANP took pride in the sacrifices of all martyrs of the national movement and would never forget their services and sacrifices including those of Maulana Khan Zeb.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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