Work begins to clear road in Barang tehsil

BAJAUR: Work has been launched to restore vehicular movement on a major road in hilly Barang tehsil after it was closed due to landslides, officials said on Saturday.

PTI MPA Engineer Ajmal Khan, who belongs to the area, said in a statement that after taking notice of the closure of the main road connecting dozens of areas in Barang, the road and highway department had started clearing the road.

He said officials of the department responded quickly and have begun removing large boulders and debrisfrom the road with the help of tractors.

The statement added that work was progressing fast and all sections of the road, most of which run along the mountains, would be restored for vehicular traffic soon.

Meanwhile, residents confirmed the development and told Dawn that the several-kilometre-long road had been blocked since Friday after landslides from nearby mountains struck sections of it.

They welcomed the initiative and expressed the hope that the road would be reopened to traffic at the earliest.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026