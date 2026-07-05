E-Paper | July 09, 2026

PMKP criticises use of anti-terror laws against political opponents

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CHARSADDA: Pakistan Mazdoor Kisan Party (PMKP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Adil Mehmood on Friday criticised the registration of a case against his party chairman Afzal Shah Khamosh by the FIA Counter Terrorism Wing in Islamabad, describing the move as an attack on freedom of expression, democratic values and constitutional rights.

During a press conference after leading a protest demonstration here, Mr Mehmood demanded the immediate withdrawal of the FIR and urged the authorities to ensure that all legal proceedings were conducted in accordance with the law. He said that the use of anti-terrorism provisions against a political leader for expressing dissent or criticising state policies was unjustified and raised concerns about the protection of democratic freedoms in the country.

He said peaceful political disagreement and criticism of government policies should not be treated as acts of terrorism. “The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of expression and peaceful political activity,” he said.

“Registering terrorism charges against political workers for expressing their views undermines democratic institutions and discourages open political discourse,” he said.

Mr Mehmood maintained that political differences should be addressed through democratic dialogue, constitutional mechanisms and public debate rather than through the application of stringent criminal laws.

He said the use of harsh legal provisions against political activists could create an atmosphere of fear and discourage citizens from exercising their constitutional rights.

He urged the relevant authorities to conduct a transparent and unbiased review of the case against Mr Khamosh. He added that if any allegations existed against an individual, they should be investigated and proven through due legal process instead of resorting to what he described as excessive legal action.

He called upon the federal government and the relevant institutions to uphold constitutional principles and ensure that laws meant to combat terrorism were not applied in situations involving peaceful political activity or the exercise of free speech.

He also appealed to human rights organisations, members of the legal fraternity, civil society groups and democratic forces to raise their voice for the protection of civil liberties and fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. He further said respect for constitutional freedoms was essential for political stability, public confidence and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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