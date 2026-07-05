Dir MPC forms joint action committee to oppose taxes in Malakand

LOWER DIR/BAJAUR/CHITRAL: The leaders of various political parties, traders and members of civil society on Saturday formed a joint action committee and announced a protest movement against the imposition of taxes in Malakand division.

The decision was taken at a multiparty conference organised by the Timergara Traders’ Association.

Timergara Traders’ Association president Anwaruddin, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, MPAs Malik Shafiullah Khan and Mohammad Azam Khan, former MNA Sahibzada Mohammad Yaqoob Khan, former minister Muzzaffar Said, ANP district president and former MPA Bahadur Khan, JUI-F Lower Dir emir Sirajuddin, PPP leader Alam Zeb, minority representative Sudesh Kumar Chotala, PML-N’s Malik Farooq Iqbal Yousafzai, PPP’s Nawabzada Ahmad Zeb Khan, PTI’s Shah Khalid, Talash Dashkhel Qaumi Islahi Jirga president Mohammad Israr and others spoke on the occasion.

The participants demanded that the government withdraw its decision to extend taxes to the division, insisting that the region’s special constitutional and historical status should be respected.

Politicians, traders in Bajaur, Chitral ask Centre to withdraw decision

They agreed to set aside political differences and launch a united struggle against the proposed taxation in the division. They said all constitutional and legal avenues would be pursued, alongside public protests, to challenge the move.

“This is not a matter of politics but of the future of coming generations,” a speaker said, calling for collective efforts to safeguard the region’s interests.

JI leader Yaqoobur Rehman demanded the decision’s withdrawal and urged the government to honour the legal status of the 1969 agreement between the former princely states and the federal government.

The declaration announced shutdown strikes, sit-ins and peaceful demonstrations across the division if the decision was not reversed.

The joint action committee comprising representatives of political parties and the trader community will seek meetings with the president and prime minister to convey the concerns and demands of the people of Malakand division.

In Bajaur, political and business leaders on Saturday vowed to oppose taxes in Malakand division and announced they would launch a protest movement against the move.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of political leaders and traders held at the Khar Press Club.

“Elders, political and religious leaders, traders, farmers, journalists, government employees and social activists should stand together against the imposition of taxes in our region, as it affects everyone,” said Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, chief of Bajaur Amn Jirga, who presided over the meeting.

Speaking to journalists later, Mr Rashid said the protest movement would begin with a rally in Inayat Kallay Bazaar today (Sunday).

He termed the imposition of taxes an ill-conceived act by the federal government.

Khar Traders’ Association president Wajid Ali Shah said people from all walks of life would attend the Inayat Kallay protest.

Meanwhile, the PML-N Bajaur chapter has criticised the federal government for attempting to impose taxes in the Malakand division.

Speaking at a news conference the other day, PML-N Bajaur general secretary Israruddin Khan called for moving the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed imposition of taxes in Malakand division, of which Bajaur is also part.

He said the Sartaj Aziz Commission’s report had declared the region tax-free for 10 years after the 25th Constitutional Amendment in 2018, which replaced the century-old Frontier Crimes Regulation with the country’s regular legal system.

Accompanied by other party leaders, Mr Khan feared that the implementation of taxes would further weaken the socioeconomic condition of the tribal districts and Malakand division, which have already suffered from terrorism, poverty and lack of civic amenities.

In Chitral, politicians have demanded that the federal government abstain from imposing taxes in the Malakand division.

They made the demand while addressing protesters at the Atalique Bridge in Chitral city after a multiparty conference the other day.

JI’s Maghfirat Shah and Wajeehuddin, JUI-F’s Maulana Abdur Rehman, Eidul Hussain of ANP, Sharif Hussain of PPP and Mohammad Kausar Advocate of PML-N attended the meeting.

They regretted that the members of the National Assembly from Malakand division did not protest while the imposition of taxes was being discussed in the lower house of the parliament.

They insisted that the residents of Malakand division were unable to pay taxes, considering their economic condition. They warned that the political parties and the civil society would launch a protest movement against the taxes.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026