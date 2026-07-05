Eight hurt in accident

MOHMAND: Eight people were injured when a passenger coach overturned due to over-speeding in the Autokhel area of Haleemzai tehsil here on Saturday, Rescue 1122 officials said. Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene and provided first aid to the injured before shifting them to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ghalanai.

Officials said the injured included women, children and elderly passengers, all residents of Durbakhel village in Haleemzai. Their condition was reported to be stable.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026