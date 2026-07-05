E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Boy killed in Wana mosque in Lower South Waziristan

Our Correspondent Published
Police officials stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
Police officials stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
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SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A nine-year-old boy was killed inside a mosque in the Zeri Noor area of Wana tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district, police said on Saturday.

They said the deceased, identified as Waqas, belonged to the Wazir Mughalkhel tribe.

Police officials said the child was allegedly murdered inside the mosque.

Wana city police station SHO Usman Khan Wazir said that preliminary investigations suggested that the prime suspect, Ahmad, who also belonged to the Wazir Mughalkhel tribe, allegedly killed the boy.

He said that an investigation was launched and evidence collected from the crime scene, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to police, during the investigation, the suspect confessed to having killed the body. However, the motive behind the killing was yet to be established.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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