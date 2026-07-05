AGP seeks action against police officers for ‘obstructing’ audit

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has recommended disciplinary action against officers allegedly involved in hindering the audit of the welfare fund account of the capital police.

The AGP recommended that disciplinary action may be taken against officers involved in hindering the auditorial functions of the Auditor General of Pakistan and defying the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated July 8, 2013.

The audit report said the Supreme Court in its order had directed that the Auditor General, in order to fulfill his duties under Articles 169 and 170 of the Constitution, was not only authorised but also obliged to seek access to any and all records actually maintained by all federal and provincial governments, as well as all entities established by or under the control of the federal and provincial governments, regardless of the designation of such records as secret or otherwise.

“Section 14(3) of the Auditor General’s (Functions, Powers and Terms and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2001 states that any person or authority hindering the auditorial functions of the Auditor General regarding inspection of accounts shall be subject to disciplinary action.”

The audit intimation was issued on December 5, 2025 to conduct the audit of capital police. Four requisitions were issued by the Field Audit Team (FAT) for production of record of welfare fund. However, the record -- cashbook, vouchers, bank statements, total receipt deposited, expenditure incurred and investment made during the Financial Year 2024-25 -- was not provided to the auditors.

Further, as per a notification issued on May 7, 2024, the Islamabad Traffic Police also deposited its fees/charges in the welfare account.

The matter was reported to the secretary, Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control through letters on January 1, 2026 and February 13, 2026.

“Audit is of the view that non-provision of record of Welfare Fund is in violation of the orders of the apex court and attracts Section 14(3) of AGP’s Ordinance, 2001.”

Sources in the police said the welfare funds are created for the welfare of the needy police personnel and the family members of those officials who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. Besides, police officials also get loans from the funds for education and medical treatment for them and their families.

Financial support is also given to the family members of the deceased policemen. The police officials apply for a loan from the fund and pay it back on installments. The loan is provided to the officials under a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for several purposes, including dowry, marriage, and medical treatment, construction of house and for the education of their children.

The welfare funds are maintained by deducting some amount from the salaries of the police officials from the rank of constables to deputy superintendent of police.

Besides, the police also generate funds through different activities such as offering weapon handling, self-defence courses and arranging summer and winter camps.

Besides, rents of petrol pumps owned by the police are also deposited in the welfare funds. Despite repeated attempts by Dawn for comments, no response was received by the officials concerned of the police.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026