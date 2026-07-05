E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Transfer of commissioner leaves key RDA, RMC posts vacant

Aamir Yasin Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: After the transfer of the divisional commissioner, the seats of director general Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the administrator of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) have also fallen vacant.

In February 2026, RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza was transferred and the then commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak was given the additional charge. In the last five months, the Punjab government did not appoint any permanent director general in the civic body.

In the fiscal year 2025-26, RDA failed to launch any project and its main focus was on the management of housing schemes only.

All development projects such as Kutchery Chowk and the construction of flyovers were given to Communication and Works Department while the flagship project -- Rawalpindi Ring Road -- was being run by the Project Management Unit (PMU) under the commissioner.

A senior official of the RDA said there was a dire need for the appointment of a permanent director general in the RDA and the chairman of the governing body, so development activities would be launched.

He said the governing body formulated policies for the civic body and the director general implemented. He said that there was no policy on the expansion of Murree Road, Leh Expressway and other projects and in such a situation the government did not include them in the annual development programme.

RMC is also being run by the divisional commissioner as an additional charge and it also failed to launch any development scheme except the construction of pedestrian streets in Raja Bazaar and Commercial Market, which also could not be complete in a year.

Apart from this, RMC failed to launch any development scheme such as construction of roads, streets and improvement of streetlights.

Many people are of the view that in the absence of the local government, the provincial government was running civic bodies on an ad hoc basis due to which they failed to focus on their main work of development and improvement of existing facilities.

A senior official of the district administration told Dawn that the civic bodies failed to start projects like construction of parking plazas.

“The administration almost completed work on pedestrian streets in Raja Bazaar and Commercial Market but failed to construct parking plazas,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe