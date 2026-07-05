E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Ex-PPP MNA Fauzia Habib passes away in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
PPP's former MNA Fauzia Habib. — fkkundi via X
PPP's former MNA Fauzia Habib. — fkkundi via X
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ISLAMABAD: Senior PPP leader and former MNA Fauzia Habib passed away on Saturday.

She was daughter of retired Col Habib, who was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s close confidant. According to the family, her funeral prayers will be offered at 10pm on Sunday at the H-8 graveyard in Islamabad.

President Asif Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and senior party leaders condoled her death.

The president, while expressing grief over her demise, described it an irreversible loss for the party. In a message, he paid tribute to Fauzia Habib’s dedicated services to the party and the country, saying she made valuable contributions to democracy, public service and the PPP.

The president also recalled that Fauzia Habib had served as a member of the staff at Presidency during his first presidential term from 2008 to 2013. He prayed for the elevation of her ranks in Jannah and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The PPP chairman also expressed sorrow over the passing of the former lawmaker.

He conveyed his sympathies to the family and said Fauzia Habib was a valuable asset to the party whose services would always be remembered.

He noted that she played an important role in the restoration of democracy and also made significant contributions through civil society and international welfare organisations.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed grief over Ms Habib’s demise, saying her political and public services would remain attached in memory. She described the death as a major loss for the party.

Separately, PPP leaders Hasan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema and others expressed sorrow over the politician’s passing.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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