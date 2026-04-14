Thousands of Sikhs gather at Gurdwara Panja Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi

TAXILA: Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Panja Sahib turned the place into the epicentre of global Sikh devotion.

Hymns of “Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki fateh” and deep spiritual fervour marked the 327th birth anniversary of the Khalsa, drawing thousands of pilgrims, including more than 2,800 yatrees from India, to reconnect with the land of their Gurus.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal, where the sacred imprint of a hand on a stone from which fresh water flows is preserved, remained filled from the first light of dawn with soul-stirring recitation of Gurbani. Devotees bowed their heads in humility, whispering prayers and offering ardas with folded hands.

The day marks the historic moment when Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa in 1699, a timeless symbol of equality, courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith. That spirit was visible in every corner of Panja Sahib.

More than 2,800 Sikh yatrees from India, alongside pilgrims from other countries, arrived to perform their religious rituals.

Sikh children in traditional costumes hold symbolic swords during a procession called the ‘Nagar Kirtan’ at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Monday. In the other picture, devotees perform their rituals on the occasion of Baisakhi. — Dawn

They said their journey is not merely physical, but deeply spiritual, a calling of the soul to return to the land of their Gurus. Tears of devotion, smiles of gratitude and voices trembling with emotion defined the scenes.

“This is not a foreign land for us, this is the land of our Guru,” said Sardar Gurmeet Singh from Amritsar. “When we step into Pakistan, especially at Panja Sahib, we feel as if we have come home. This soil carries the footsteps of our Gurus. It is sacred beyond words.”

A young devotee, Simran Kaur from Ludhiana, said, “Standing here, I feel my soul at peace. The love, hospitality and respect we receive in Pakistan is beyond imagination. This is not just a visit, it is a spiritual rebirth.”

The significance of Gurdwara Panja Sahib is deeply rooted in Sikh history. It commemorates a miraculous episode associated with Guru Nanak Dev, whose divine hand is believed to have stopped a rolling boulder, leaving behind the sacred imprint, the “panja”. Pilgrims were seen gently touching the revered stone, some breaking into tears, others standing in silent meditation, all united in faith.

“Touching the Panja is like touching the blessing of Guru Nanak himself,” said Harbhajan Singh, an elderly pilgrim. “I have waited my whole life for this moment. Pakistan has preserved this sacred place with such care, we are deeply thankful.”

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026