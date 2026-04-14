Election Commission issues fresh schedule for assembly elections in GB

• Polling to be held on June 7; nominations to be submitted from April 16 to 20; symbols to be allotted on May 12

• Local govt polls set for June 14

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission Secretariat has issued a new schedule for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assem­bly elections, with candidates allowed to submit nomination papers from April 16 to 20, 2026.

The date for local government elections in Gilgit-Baltistan has been set for June 14, while a detailed schedule for the polls will be issued by April 20.

According to an official notification, the election programme earlier issued for the general elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was withdrawn on December 18, 2025.

The commission stated that under Section 58 of the Elections Act, 2017, it is empowered to issue a fresh election programme following such withdrawal.

Exercising powers under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, the commission has announced June 7, 2026, as the polling day for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections in 24 constituencies.

In a formal declaration issued under Sections 57 and 58 of the Elections Act, Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan called upon voters across all constituencies to elect their representatives to the general seats of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Under the new schedule, returning officers will issue public notices on April 14, 2026. Candidates can submit nomination papers from April 16 to April 20.

The initial list of candidates will be published on April 21, followed by scrutiny of nomination papers from April 21 to April 28.

The deadline for filing appeals against the decisions of returning officers is May 2, while appellate tribunals are expected to decide all appeals by May 9.

A revised list of candidates will be issued on May 10, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 11. Election symbols will be allotted on May 12, along with the final list of candidates.

The commission confirmed that this election programme will also apply to re­­served seats for women and technocrats.

The chief election commis­sioner said the new date for local government elections is June 14, and the detailed schedule will be issued by April 20.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026