Punjab CM Maryam launches ‘deceased transportation service’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched the country’s first government-run “deceased transportation service” in three cities of the province.

Under the first phase, the service will provide free-of-cost transfer of the deceased from the government hospitals to their homes in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday handed over the keys of vehicles for the service to the authorities concerned and also inspected the vehicles.

She met the Rescue personnel and appreciated their services. She directed them to perform their duties with devotion and a spirit of public service.

She said by June the scope of the service would be gradually extended to every tehsil of Punjab, with a dedicated ambulance to be provided in each tehsil for the “deceased transportation service”.

She said it was unfortunate that private transporters were charging excessive fares from the families for transporting the bodies of their loved ones.

“In the moment of grief of losing a loved one, we are with you and will remain with you,” she said, adding that rescue personnel should not accept any payment even if offered by the bereaved families.

Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said that for now the service had been launched within city limits in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan and that private ambulances would be arranged in the second phase for other cities.

The CM was informed that a dedicated desk would be set up in every hospital for the purpose. Trained drivers in uniform would be available round the clock.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026