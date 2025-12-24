Private ambulance services protest against restrictions

GUJRAT: Owners and drivers of private ambulances staged a protest demonstration in front of the local press club on Tuesday against what they termed harsh measures by the Punjab government.

The private ambulance owners and drivers have been observing a strike against the Punjab government’s orders to remove red emergency lights, hooters and tinted windows besides imposing some other regulations, for the last two days across the province.

A rally was taken out by the protesters from the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH) which culminated at the press club. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with their demands.

Talking to Dawn, the leaders of the protesters said the Punjab government had imposed these new restrictions on private ambulance services and a hefty fine of Rs15,000 per challan had also been imposed on them. They termed the restrictions and fine unjustified.

They said that private ambulances imported from Japan had the red emergency lights, hooters and tinted windows already installed. However, the new regulations introduced by the Punjab government had directed them to remove the red lights and install small yellow lights on the vehicles. Moreover, their ambulances were also directed not to use emergency hooters while transporting patients, particularly dead bodies.

They said Rescue 1122 had also directed them to submit character certificates of their drivers, which was already in practice and all private ambulances had been registered with the Punjab emergency services a couple of years ago.

They urged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to review the decision to impose hefty fines on private ambulances, which they said were providing a social service and assisting the public service delivery.

It is learnt that around 250 to 300 private ambulances are operating in the district. These ambulances have been observing a strike since last Monday and only vehicles of Rescue 1122 and Edhi Foundation were providing services during this period.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025