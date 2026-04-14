Anti-polio drive launched

LAHORE: The National Immunisation Campaign was officially launched across Punjab here on Monday, targeting over 23.3 million children across Punjab for administration of polio vaccination.

Uzma Kardar, Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Polio, launched the campaign at Children’s Hospital, Lahore, by administering polio drops to children.

The launch was also attended by the University of Child Health Sciences Vice Chancellor of Dr Masood Sadiq, representatives of the Pakistan Pediatric Association and District Health Officer Dr Zahid Munir.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Kardar stated that the polio eradication remains the government’s top priority.

She highlighted that in 2025, 17 districts were affected by poliovirus. However, she said, the situation has significantly improved, with zero positive environmental samples reported across the province in March, 2026.

Dr Masood Sadiq urged the parents that all children under five must receive polio drops during every campaign, and warned that migrant populations could contribute to the spread of poliovirus.

He also highlighted that paediatric experts and young doctors would be engaged as “ambassadors” for polio awareness.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026