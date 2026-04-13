E-Paper | July 19, 2026

PTCL says repair work on submarine cable to begin from Tuesday, internet users may face service degradation in evening hours

News Desk Published
An internet cable is seen at a server room in this picture illustration taken in Warsaw on January 24, 2012. — Reuters/File
An internet cable is seen at a server room in this picture illustration taken in Warsaw on January 24, 2012. — Reuters/File
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The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Monday announced that one of its submarine cables would be undergoing a repair from April 14, and the maintenance work could last till April 20.

The users may face service degradation in the evening during this time, PTCL said.

The state-owned telecom giant manages three undersea optical fibre cable networks that provide international internet connectivity to Pakistan.

The combined capacity of all six submarine cable systems serving the country, including three PTCL cable systems, two submarine cable systems of Trans World Associates (Pvt) Ltd and PEACE cable of Cyber Internet Services, stands at 13Tbps, while national usage currently ranges between 7 and 8 Tbps.

Pakistan

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