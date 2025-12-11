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Many get ‘PTCL alert’ regarding ‘Meta disruption’

Kalbe Ali Published December 11, 2025
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ISLAMABAD: In a peculiar development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) announced on Wednesday that Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and other Meta services would expe­­rience slow performance for 36 hours starting after midnight.

The information floated to consumers by PTCL stated that Meta services might experience degradation due to a maintenance activity from Thursday at 1am on Dec 11 to Friday at 1pm on Dec 12.

However, there was no official Meta-issued advisory to this effect.

A customer advisory issued by PTCL read that the disruption was expected as engineers carried out planned technical upgrades.

An official representing PTCL said that since the company was the key internet and backend service provider in the country, users often expressed concerns regarding slower performance or intermittent outages of these services.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

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