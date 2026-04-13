Man injured as mortar shell lands in Bajaur village

BAJAUR: A man sustained injuries after a mortar shell fired from an undisclosed location fell in a hilly area of Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur district on Sunday.

Officials quoted the residents as saying that the mortar shell, fired from an unidentified location, struck the Saro Wano Okasheen locality on Sunday afternoon, leaving an elderly man injured.

Sikandar Zeb Khan, a son of PTI MPA Anwar Zeb Khan, in a social media post, stated that the incident spread fear and panic among the villagers. He added that the wounded man, who was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar, was out of danger. The official sources said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a man was killed by unidentified assailants in Bajaur’s Sadiqabad area on Saturday evening.

According to Rescue 1122 officials and residents, the deceased, identified as Ferozuddin, 34, was on his way home when the assailants opened fire on him near Sadiqabad Bazaar. He was critically wounded in the assault and died while being shifted to the hospital, said Amjad Khan, the district emergency officer.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026