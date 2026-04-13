Poppy crop destroyed in Barang

BAJAUR: Authorities on Sunday destroyed poppy crops spread over vast areas during a massive operation in different parts of Barang tehsil in Bajaur district.

The action against illegally cultivated poppy crop in multiple areas of Barang tehsil was launched following a decision made during a meeting of senior district administration officials, chaired by the deputy commissioner, Shahid Ali Khan, to eradicate poppy cultivation in Barang and Salarzai tehsils, where in the crop had been grown by some farmers,” said a statement.

According to a statement from the deputy commissioner’s office, the meeting - where an effective strategy for a successful operation against poppy crops in both regions was planned - was also attended by heads of the local agriculture, forest, local government, civil defence departments and TMA.

It added that the DC, while addressing the meeting, directed the officials to launch major and result-oriented measures against the poppy crops at earliest as there was no room for the unlawful poppy crop and its production.

It mentioned that on the first day of the operation launched a day after the meeting that resolved to make both regions poppy-free by April, poppy crop standing on about 18 kanals of land in multiple areas of Barang including Qambar, Rood, Israfeal and Tar were destroyed by a joint team of officials from the district administration, TMA, police and agriculture department.

The statement recalled that district administration had held several meetings and jirgas with local elders and farmers in August and September 2025 to persuade them to grow other crops instead of poppy.

However, the statement alleged that the elders and farmers ignored the administration’s instructions and grew poppy crops again, which the administration found intolerable and unacceptable due to its negative impact on youth and the district’s image.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026