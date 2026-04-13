Trump says Pope should ‘get his act together’ after anti-war remarks

Trump has published a lengthy social media post taking aim at Pope Leo XIV, calling him “terrible for foreign policy” and accusing him of “catering to the radical left”, Al Jazeera has reported.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump railed on Truth Social. “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician.”

Trump also claimed that Pope Leo, who became the first US-born pontiff last year, owes his job to him.

Pope Leo “was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” said Trump.