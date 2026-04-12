E-Paper | July 18, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: MacArthur sacked

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WASHINGTON: President Truman early to­­day [April 11] relieved General Douglas Mac­Arthur of all his Commands. The President said he concluded General MacArthur was “unable to give his wholehearted support” to the United States and United Nations. He designated General Ridgway as Gen Mac­Arthur’s successor as Supreme Commander Allied Po­­wers, Commander-in-Chief United Nations Com­­mand, Commander-in-Chief Far East, and Commanding General, United States Army Far East.

The President appointed Lieutenant-General James A. Van Fleet to succeed Gen Ridgway in command of the Eighth Army. President Truman made his announcement of the dismissal of Gen MacArthur at a special Press conference to which correspondents were summoned early today. The time of 1 a.m. (local time) was fixed to coincide as nearly as possible with the delivery to Gen MacArthur at Tokyo of an order relieving him of his command “effective at once”.

The President’s order telegraphed to Gen MacArthur … was brief and pointed. … The President made public a series of previously secret directives tending to show how Gen MacArthur had failed to follow administration foreign policy. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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