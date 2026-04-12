E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Lower Chitral area without electricity even two weeks after poles collapse

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A fallen power pylon in Shishi Koh Valley, Chitral. — Dawn
A fallen power pylon in Shishi Koh Valley, Chitral. — Dawn

CHITRAL: The reliability of newly installed power infrastructure in the Shishi Koh Valley of Lower Chitral has come under intense scrutiny after several electricity transmission poles collapsed during the season’s first snowfall, leaving the region in darkness for the past two weeks.

The poles were installed only last year by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to a number of villages in the valley to facilitate the supply of electricity from the Golen Gol Power House.

However, according to local weather reports, the structures failed to withstand the initial winter conditions, sparking widespread outrage in the area.

PML-N leader from Drosh has labeled the incident as ‘clear evidence’ of substandard material and poor engineering and said that frustration was mounting as the valley remains without power, with locals alleging that the relevant authorities had yet to take any meaningful steps to restore power supply.

“The fact that this infrastructure failed before the power supply was even made fully operational raises serious questions about the department’s performance,” he said.

The collapse has not only cut off electricity but also threatens to disrupt local agricultural activities, which is major source of their sustenance.

Residents are demanding an immediate restoration of the transmission line and have called for a transparent inquiry into the quality of the work.

They warned that if the unstable poles were not properly secured, they would continue to pose a threat to human lives in the area.

Repeated efforts to contact Pesco’s sub-divisional officer in Chitral on telephone to get his version about the situation did not bear fruit as it was not responded.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Pakistan

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