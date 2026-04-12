High oil prices protested in Dir, Shangla

LOWER DIR/SHANGLA: Jamaat-i-Islami workers staged a protest demonstration at Dir Khas in Upper Dir on Saturday against the recent massive increase in petroleum prices by the federal government.

The JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa north chief and former provincial minister, Inayatullah Khan, led the protest, which voiced concern over rising inflation and governance issues.

He said people were no longer willing to remain silent and would continue to raise their voice for their rights.

Mr Khan alleged that corruption had weakened the provincial system and deprived people of their basic rights. He added that his party would continue to raise its voice against corruption at all levels and struggle for the protection of public rights.

Addressing the gathering, former MPA Malik Behram Khan, former tehsil nazim Makhzanuddin, tehsil emir Rafiullah and others called for the accountability of corrupt leaders.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was staged outside the Puran tehsil office in Shangla on Saturday against rising inflation, increasing fuel and electricity prices, and civic issues.

The protest was organised by the Movement for Reform and Welfare, a local organisation. The participants also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the Kalel Kundu and Gokan roads and the closure of schools in the area.

A significant number of residents participated in the demonstration, chanting slogans against inflation and the lack of basic facilities.

The gathering was addressed by the movement’s chairman, Noor Mohammad, president Amir Ayaz, chief organiser Javed Ali, and others.

The speakers said inflation had made life increasingly difficult for people, particularly hitting low-income groups, due to the continuous rise in fuel and electricity prices.

They demanded immediate repair of the Kalel Kundu and Gokan roads and early reopening of schools in the area.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026