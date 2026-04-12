Karachi protest called off after suspect’s arrest in female student’s suicide case

MIRPURKHAS: The heirs and relatives of a female medical student, who allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, called off their two-day protest sit-in at the city’s Toll Plaza on Saturday evening following arrest of one suspect.

The heirs of deceased Fehmida Leghari were demanding arrest of five suspects over constant “harassment leading to her extreme action”.

In their FIR, they nominated the principal and some students of the private college, where she had been studying.

Ms Leghari was a third-year medical student who allegedly shot herself to death in her home on the night intervening Wednesday and Thursday.

Soon after the incident, the bereaved family along with residents of their Walkart neighbourhood, located in Satellite Town, and civil society activists started protests at the Toll Plaza to demand arrest of her suspected harassers. They believed that the suspects included the principal and several students of the college.

During the course of the protest, police raided some places and detained one of the nominated suspects, Dr Abid Leghari. A hunt for the others, including the principal, Tanveer Alam, Prof Farzana, and students Abdullah and Abdul Rehman, was underway till late Saturday evening.

Mirpurkhas SSP Syed Asad Ali Shah assured the protesters that all the nominated suspects would be arrested as soon as they were located. On his assurance, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026