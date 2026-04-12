Hassan, Irfan give Kingsmen taste of victory in PSL

KARACHI: In what was dubbed as the “Sindh Derby” here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday night, two discarded talents from Pakistan’s cricketing past carried the weight of redemption on their shoulders and delivered a script worthy of the grandest HBL Pakistan Super League drama.

Hassan Khan, the former Pakistan U-19 captain whose international career never quite ignited before he sought fresh pastures in the United States, walked out to bat with Hyderabad Kingsmen teetering at the edge of another defeat in their maiden PSL campaign.

The middle order, repeatedly labelled inexperienced and fragile, had crumbled yet again. Six wickets were down, 189 looked like a mountain, and the debutants were staring at a fifth straight loss.

At the other end was Irfan Khan, once a bright prospect who had tasted national colours only to be set aside. Both the men had points to prove — one reclaiming relevance after crossing oceans, the other reminding selectors of untapped potential in the domestic cauldron.

The pair arrived when defeat seemed inevitable. Yet what unfolded was a masterclass in composure under fire.

Slowly, almost imperceptibly at first, they steadied the ship. Hassan, in particular, began to find his timing, while Irfan rotated the strike intelligently.

They scampered singles with impunity, exploiting the lack of agility behind the stumps from Karachi Kings’ wicket-keeper Azam Khan, whose ponderous movement between the wickets gifted precious runs when boundaries were hard to come by.

As the required run-rate climbed and then eased, the duo shifted gears accordingly. Hassan unleashed a flurry of boundaries and sixes, his bat swinging with renewed purpose. Irfan matched him stroke for stroke, his elegant drives and lofted shots piercing the field.

The tension that had gripped the Kingsmen dugout began to reduce. When Hassan carved a boundary in the 19th over and followed it with another thunderous hit, the finish line came into view.

With 13 runs needed from the final over and the scores levelled soon after, Irfan and Hassan scampered the winning single in the 19.1 overs. Kingsmen had finally tasted victory — by four wickets.

Captain Marnus Labuschagne could not contain his smile as he let out a visible sigh of relief on the boundary. For a side that had endured a winless start, this was more than just two points; it was validation.

The chase had begun in a blistering fashion. Kingsmen’s powerplay was electric. Labuschagne himself blazed 26 off 10 balls, including two sixes and three fours, before falling to a stunning low catch by Abbas Afridi off Khushdil Shah.

Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Khan then took the attack to the bowlers, posting 96 for the second wicket in quick time. Usman’s 27 off 13, laced with three fours and two sixes, kept the momentum roaring.

But the mid-innings collapse was as dramatic as the start. Saim Ayub, pushed down the order, managed only six before Salman Ali Agha castled him.

Australian stalwart Glenn Maxwell, making his PSL debut, struggled for timing and fell for a laboured two off seven balls, holing out to a substitute fielder off Abbas.

Kusal Perera’s 17 provided brief resistance before Hasan Ali removed him. At 139-6, with 50 still needed, the innings hung by a thread — until Hassan and Irfan rewrote the narrative.

Earlier, Kings had posted a competitive 188-8. Their innings followed a familiar pattern of early promise followed by acceleration.

Opener Reeza Hendricks fell cheaply, but Salman and Mohammad Waseem rebuilt aggressively in powerplay.

Hunain Shah, however, was the standout for Kingsmen. Bowling with fire in the mid-130s, he claimed three wickets, including a pinpoint yorker to trap Waseem in front and the dangerous Salman caught at long-on.

Saad Baig (53 off 37) anchored, stitching valuable stands, most notably with Azam (26). Moeen Ali, the stand-in skipper, then produced a belligerent cameo — 44 off just 16 balls, studded with five sixes — to inject late momentum.

His dismissal in the 19th over, caught by Labuschagne off Mohammad Ali, was a timely breakthrough. Saad’s bizarre retirement out after reaching his half-century — the first such instance in the PSL history — raised eyebrows but failed to disrupt Kingsmen’s resolve.

Hunain’s figures of 3-19 made him the pick of the attack, while Ali chipped in with two wickets for 35. Kings’ total at that time looked decent on a tricky surface, but ultimately insufficient against the resolve shown in the chase.

For Kingsmen, this win in the Sindh Derby was a statement. Two men, burdened by unfulfilled promise and the weight of a struggling franchise, shouldered the responsibility when it mattered most.

Under the Karachi lights, redemption tasted sweeter than any boundary.

Scoreboard

KARACHI KINGS:

Reeza Hendricks c Akif b Ali2

Mohammad Waseem lbw b Hunain25

Salman Ali Agha c Maaz b Hunain24

Saad Baig retired out53

Azam Khan c Hassan b Labuschagne26

Moeen Ali c Labuschagne b Ali44

Khushdil Shah run out7

Abbas Afridi c Maaz b Hunain0

Hasan Ali not out1

EXTRAS (NB-1, W-5)6

TOTAL (for eight wickets, 20 overs)188

DID NOT BAT: Adam Zampa, Ihsanullah

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-2 (Hendricks), 2-47 (Salman), 3-59 (Waseem), 4-120 (Azam), 5-175 (Moeen), 6-184 (Saad), 7-185 (Abbas), 8-188 (Khushdil)

BOWLING: Ali 4-0-35-2, Akif 3-0-27-0 (1w, 1nb), Hassan 2-0-22-0, Hunain 4-0-19-3 (2w), Saim 4-0-47-0 (1w), Maxwell 2-0-29-0, Labuschagne 1-0-9-1

HYDERABAD KINGSMEN:

Marnus Labuschagne c Abbas b Khushdil26

Maaz Sadaqat c Khushdil b Zampa37

Usman Khan c Hasan b Abbas27

Saim Ayub b Salman6

Kusal Perera c Waseem b Hasan17

Glenn Maxwell c (sub) b Abbas2

Irfan Khan not out29

Hassan Khan not out33

EXTRAS (LB-9, NB-1, W-2)12

TOTAL (for six wickets, 19.1 overs)189

DID NOT BAT: Akif Javed, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-36 (Labuschagne), 2-96 (Usman), 3-96 (Maaz), 4-105 (Saim), 5-112 (Maxwell), 6-139 (Perera)

BOWLING: Ali 2-0-24-0, Hasan 4-0-42-1, Khushdil 2.1-0-22-1, Ihsanullah 2-0-28-0 (1w, 1nb), Zampa 4-0-27-1, Abbas 4-0-30-2, Salman 1-0-7-1

RESULT: Hyderabad Kingsmen won by four wickets.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Hassan Khan

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026