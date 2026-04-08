Kingsmen seek turnaround as PSL arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s Aamer Jamal bowls during a net practice session at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.—Tahir Jamal/White Star

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen will look to arrest their disappointing start to the HBL Pakistan Super League when they take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, marking the start of the league’s Karachi leg. The city is set to host matches until April 28.

The Kingsmen, one of the two new franchises in the expanded 11th edition of the PSL, have lost all three of their opening matches and sit at the bottom of the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi have played the least number of games so far — only two — registering one win against Rawalpindiz while their match against Islamabad United was washed out without a ball being bowled. Zalmi will be returning to action after a gap of nearly a week.

Kingsmen all-rounder Hassan Khan, speaking on the sidelines of the team’s training session at the venue on Tuesday, acknowledged the slow beginning but highlighted the positive team environment.

“The start wasn’t as good as it should have been, but the environment is very good,” he said. “All the boys are together, gelling well and practicing. We spend time together in the hotel as well. So it’s a good atmosphere, and we hope that things will change.”

The move to Karachi offers the Kingsmen a change of scenery, though the match will be played behind closed doors due to the government’s ongoing austerity drive.

The National Bank Stadium has traditionally provided good batting conditions in T20 cricket, with first-innings scores often hovering around 170-180, though dew and spin can influence the second half of the game.

A talking point for Hyderabad has been Marnus Labuschagne’s captaining the side despite his relatively limited T20 experience and the challenge of leading a new franchise.

Hassan defended the choice and expressed confidence that Labuschagne has now settled in.

“Marcus is an experienced player, a seasoned player,” said the 27-year-old. “As you know, he’s a big name in world cricket.

“Okay, his T20 experience may not be that much, but he plays Big Bash regularly and plays his cricket in Australia.

“It must have taken him some time in the beginning to get to know the boys. But I think now he has gelled very well with the boys, and in the upcoming matches, you’ll really see the difference.”

Labuschagne’s tactical acumen and calm demeanour are expected to help stabilise the side featuring explosive local batters such as Sharjeel Khan and Maaz Sadaqat, middle-order options including Usman Khan, and all-round utility from Hassan.

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, possess formidable batting resources that make them a dangerous proposition on any given day. The side boasts an explosive top order led by Mohammad Haris and captain Babar Azam, complemented by the power-hitting of Kusal Mendis, the finishing skills of Abdul Samad.

Babar, in particular, comes into the Karachi leg as the highest run-scorer at the National Bank Stadium in PSL history, with 1,245 runs in 27 matches at the venue.

Zalmi’s bowling attack, featuring quality death bowlers and spinners such as Sufiyan Muqeem, will also look to restrict Hyderabad’s aggressive batting line-up.

For Hyderabad, the immediate task is to translate their improved internal harmony into on-field performance. The early losses have exposed inconsistencies in both batting and bowling under pressure. A convincing display could provide the much-needed momentum to their campaign.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026