Pakistani, his family feared dead in Kuwait attack

TOBA TEK SINGH: Relatives of a Pakistan-origin man residing in Kuwait have sought the foreign office’s assistance to locate his and his family’s whereabouts following a suspicious phone call about their purported death in a road accident caused by missile debris.

Muhammad Saleem, brother-in-law of the missing person Waqas Ahmad, shared a copy of a letter with Dawn that he said he had sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I am writing to seek your urgent assistance regarding my brother-in-law, Mr Waqas Ahmad, who, along with his family, is currently untraceable in Kuwait under extremely concerning circumstances,” the letter said, adding that the household consisted of “four Australian nationals, inc­luding Mr Waqas Ahmad, and his wife, who is an Egyptian national”.

The letter mentioned that the family had received a call from Zee­shan, who identified himself as Mr Ahmad’s neighbour in Kuwait, informing them that Mr Ahmad had been killed in an accident en route to Saudi Arabia.

“A few hours later, the same individual contacted us again, stating that he had received information from Mr Waqas Ahmad’s

father-in-law (an Egyptian national). According to him, while travelling on the highway, a missile interception incident cau­sed debris to strike an oil tanker near their vehicle, resulting in a massive explosion involving appro­ximately 10 vehicles.

According to the letter, the neighbour informed them that Mr Ahmad and, his spouse, and their elder daughter passed away at the scene, while the son and the younger daughter succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on March 31.

The person declined to share the contact details of the father-in-law or the name of the hospital with the family.

“Since then, he has not responded to our calls and only sends occasional messages without providing any further information. … Our family is in extreme distress and uncertainty,” according to the letter.

It requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to verify the authenticity of this incident, assist in locating official records from hospitals or authorities in Kuwait, facilitate contact with relevant officials or the family’s known associates and provide any available information regarding the status of Mr Waqas Ahmad and his family.

Separately, Waqas’ younger brother, Zeeshan Ahmad, told the media that 10 days had passed since the incident, but no information had been shared by the Pakistani embassy or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said they had last spoken to Waqas on March 27 by phone and there had been no contact since. “His phone is switched off,” he said. Zeeshan and his mother appealed to the government to seek information about Waqas and his family with them and share it with them.

Dawn could not independently verify reports of a missile incident. The newspaper also reached out to the Foreign Office on the matter, but there was no immediate res­ponse.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026