E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Pope urges end to ‘madness of war’

Reuters Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo on Saturday urged world leaders to end what he called the “madness of war,” in an impassioned appeal as senior US and Iranian officials met in Pakistan to discuss ending the six-week conflict.

At a special prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica, the first US pope decried the use of religious language to justify war and said a “delusion of omnipotence that surrounds us ... is becoming increasingly unpredictable”.

Making a direct appeal to world leaders, he said: “Stop! It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation, not at the table where rearmament is planned.” Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the Iran war.

On Saturday, he used forceful language to denounce conflict, citing letters from children in war zones he said described “horror and inhumanity”. The pope also referenced the Church’s opposition to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, citing an appeal by the late Pope John Paul II made four days before the start of that conflict.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money!” Leo said. “Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!”

The pope, who on March 30 said God rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars and have “hands full of blood,” denounced again on Saturday the use of Christian language to justify war.

“The balance within the human family has been severely destabilised,” said Leo.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe