Lady cop among five suspended for slapping woman in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Rana Abdul Wahab suspended five police officials, including a lady constable, for slapping a woman after a video went viral on social media.

The DPO took notice of the incident.

According to PRO Naeem Ahmed, as the video of the incident went viral on social media, the DPO issued suspension orders of Constable Tayyaba and her four colleagues of Abbasnagar Police Station for the alleged torture of the woman, Najiba Bibi, in presence of her children.

According to details, a revenue team had gone to Najiba’s house to get it vacated over some litigation. The police team, comprising five officials, including Constable Tayyaba, had also gone to support the revenue team to force Najiba to vacate the house.

The revenue and police team faced alleged resistance when they forcibly attempted to get the house vacated and Najiba threatened to commit self-immolation.

Constable Tayyaba allegedly slapped Najiba. The slapping incident immediately went viral on social media. The DPO also instituted an inquiry against police officials for the abuse of power.

ACCIDENT: Abdul Majid (60), an ex-serviceman, was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a bus near Chak 429/EB on Burewala-Chichawatni Road in Vehari.

According to Rescue 1122 , his body was shifted to the THQ Hospital Burewala. The traffic police officials took the bus driver into custody.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026