‘Uniformed’ man, sister booked for manhandling traffic DSP in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published February 3, 2023 Updated February 3, 2023 04:53pm
<p>This image shows the woman attacking the police officer in Karachi on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

KARACHI: A uniformed man, identifying himself as a Pakistan Navy officer, and his sister were booked in a manhandling case lodged by a DSP of the traffic police at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday.

The police officer claimed that he was slapped by the woman, who later called out her uniformed brother and he too abused and manhandled him.

South-SSP Syed Asad Raza told the media that DSP Ishtiaq Hussain Arain, in his complaint, said that he was performing his VVIP security duty at the PIDC traffic intersection on Thursday when at around 9:50am he saw a Corolla car (BGD-309) being driven recklessly on Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road. The DSP stated that when he asked the car driver about reckless driving and violating the signal, he argued with him. In the meantime, a woman sitting with the driver disembarked from the car and started misbehaving and abusing him [the DSP].

She said “you are our servants” and used abusive language, the DSP stated in his FIR, adding: “And she slapped me”.

Car was stopped, driver was questioned for reckless driving; woman alighted from the car and slapped me, alleges traffic DSP in his FIR

According to the contents of the FIR, the woman warned: “You don’t know who I am, my brother is commander and I am calling him out here”.

DSP Arain said that a large number of people gathered there and he got the road cleared for VVIP movement.

He said the woman also left the place by the car but came back with her brother, who identified himself as Mr Asad. He was wearing the PN uniform, the DSP said.

“The angry ‘PN officer’ asked me who dared to stop his sister, Anam Abid Malik, and started quarrelling with me,” the DSP said, and added that he (Mr Asad) kept pushing him. Later, he and his sister left the place threatening and abusing him, the DSP said.

The complainant said that after performing his security duty, he returned to his place of duty before lodging the FIR to seek legal action against both the persons.

The FIR was registered under Sections 353, 279, 186, 504 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2023

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

