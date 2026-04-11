Buffets, baristas, but no briefings: A journalist’s account of covering Islamabad Talks

They came from around the world: hundreds of journalists rushed to Islamabad’s flagship convention centre — converted into a media hub by Pakistani authorities for landmark talks between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

But as negotiations began behind closed doors half a kilometre away, all the world’s media could do was wait — and sip on an expertly brewed coffee while listening to live eastern folk music.

Even the lattes had a tagline: “Brewed for Peace.” Branding was a big part of the event, with Pakistan dubbing the process the “Islamabad Talks”, and plastering a logo combining the Pakistani, US and Iranian flags all over the city.

Staff had reserved seating with a clear view of the massive main stage for US media, directing correspondents from other outlets elsewhere. Iranian media went to the opposite side of the hall.

“I’m bored out of my mind,” one journalist told AFP, declining to be named.

Another offered a similar assessment: “There’s not much to do here.”

Read more here.