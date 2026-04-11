E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Mikaeel, Ahtesham clinch doubles title

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Mikaeel Ali Baig and Ahtesham Humayun defeated their compatriot pair of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha in the boys doubles final of the ITF Pakistan third Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Championship (Leg-1) here at the PTF Complex on Friday.

The Mikaeel-Ahtesham pair took the first set 6-2 before Hamza and Abubakar came back to bag the second set 6-1. However, Mikaeel and Ahtesham showed resilience to bag the third and final set in tiebreak 10-8 to claim the trophy.In the boys singles, Mikaeel and Abubakar won their respective semi-finals. Miakeel downed Ganuka Fernando of Sri Lanka 6-2, 7-6(4) while Abubakar outplayed compatriot Hamza Roman 6-3, 6-3.

Pakistan’s Soha Ali partnering with Srimuk Phitchayaphak of Thailand defeated China’s Zihan Feng and Yelizaveta Slepchenko of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-0 to clinch the girls doubles decider.

Results:

Boys singles (semi-finals): Miakeel Ali Baig (Pakistan) bt Ganuka Fernando (Sri Lanka) 6-2, 7-6(4); Abubakar Talha (Pakistan) bt Hamza Roman (Pakistan) 6-3, 6-3

Boys doubles (final): Mikaeel Ali Baig/Ahtesham Humayun (Pakistan) bt Hamza Roman/Abubakar Talha (Pakistan) 6-2, 1-6, 10-8

Girls singles (semi-finals): Varvara Rubtsova (Russia) bt Zihan Feng (China) 6-2, 6-3; Yijiia Wang (China) bt Eyu Yoshida (Japan) 6-2, 7-5

Girls doubles (semi-finals): Soha Ali (Pakistan)/Srimuk Phitchayaphak (Thailand) bt Zihan Feng (China)/Yelizaveta Slepchenko (Kazakhstan) 6-3, 6-0.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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